As recently as November, Priyanka Chopra's social media accounts had her husband Nick Jonas' last name removed. Fans quickly assumed that the 29-year-old singer and actress of Quantico, Priyanka Chopra, were no longer together, but it turns out that she had other motives for returning to her old account, @PriyankaChopra.

In her interview with the February 2022 edition of Vanity Fair, the actress discusses how "vulnerable" she feels when she posts a photo online. Essentially, she does not feel completely safe and therefore, now wants to be more controlling of what she puts out there, including her profile name.

"It's a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that's behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate," she said. "Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don't think it needs that," she explained, noting the situation was a "professional hazard,"she added.

Not discussing what triggered her self-preservation tendencies, the actress said she just realized the need to be more cautious.

ALSO READ: Celine Dion Still Not Over Husband's Rene Angelil's Death - Heartbreaking Grief in New Tribute Revealed

"I'm starting to protect myself a lot more because I realize how much [the entertainment business] takes out of you," The Matrix Resurrections star also explained. "It takes a part of your soul, constantly trying to make sure that you say the right thing, do the right thing, dress the right way, not make a mistake, not trip because the whole world is going to watch. Or not fall when you're walking up on a red carpet or say something wrong or have a bad f-- day," she added.

In India, Priyanka was already a household name even before her romance with Nick. She became more known in United States because of her role in "Quantico." Priyanka's time on the show, which aired from 2015 to 2018, was her first significant role in an English-language production. After sending her a private message on Twitter, Nick appeared to notice the Bollywood starlet back in 2016, but their romance didn't begin until 2018. Later that year, when he proposed to her with a $200,000 Tiffany cushion-cut diamond ring, they married in a grandiose ceremony.

"Jealous" singer Nick, on the other hand, has spoken out about the couple's limits long before Priyanka did.

We both know that public life is something that comes with what we do," he said to VF. "But we've set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family."

ALSO READ: Gabby Petito Dead Because of Cops? Series of Missteps Revealed in New 100-Page Report