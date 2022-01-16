Kanye West is taking over the meme world again after a photo of him holding his daughter Chicago on her birthday made rounds around the internet; did he slam his daughter into a giant piñata?

In the photos obtained by Page Six, the "Donda" rapper was seen helping his daughter break open a hot pink number four piñata to celebrate her fourth birthday.

Ye sported an all-black leather look, while her daughter wore a metallic pink outfit with matching face paint and pink braids. (check out the photo below)

In another photo, Kanye appears to be holding Chicago, almost slamming her into the piñata as she has a stick that would let the candies out.

The image was re-shared countless times over social media, including a Facebook page where it was bombarded with hilarious comments.

One fan made a Taylor Swift Video Music Awards 2009 reference, writing, "I bet he showed up drunk and said, "I'mma let you finish, but your sister had the best birthday party of ALL TIME!!!"

Another fan joked about Kim Kardashian's current boyfriend by writing, "He's picturing the piñata is Pete Davidson...poor kid...and kids...he looked like he [straight] crashed the party and took everyone's turn."

"why is he about to fling the child at the piñata lol," one commented.

READ NOW: Farrah Abraham Arrested After SHOCKINGLY Doing This To a Security Guard, And It's NOT The First Time [DETAILS]

The Big Drama Before Chicago West's Birthday

According to The Independent UK, during Chicago's birthday weekend, Kanye took to his Instagram account to call out Kim Kardashian for allegedly not inviting him to his own daughter's birthday.

In the video, the rapper said he's greeting his second youngest daughter a "public happy birthday" before saying he "wasn't allowed to know" where the venue of Chicago's birthday was.

In addition, he said that he refused to play "games," and he's doing his best to be "the best father" for their four children, Chicago, North, Saint, and Psalm.

Furthermore, Ye also alleged that he contacted his estranged wife and Khloe Kardashian's embattled ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, for the details of the event.

The video was already taken down, but eagle-eyed fans were able to screen capture the video and re-shared it online.

It seems like Kanye West was able to make it to the party as he was seen playing with his kid and even had a conversation with Kris Jenner next to a bouncy pink castle.

READ ALSO: Prince Andrew's Victim Shaming Virginia Giuffre May Backfire, Accuser Intends To See Him Jailed and BROKE?