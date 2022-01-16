The Los Angeles-area house of disgraced actress Lori Louglin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli was broken into and $1 million in jewelry stolen, according to reports. This is no paltry sum and certainly not a small-scale robbery.

The "Full House" actress served two months in prison in 2020 for her participation in a college admissions bribery scam, while her husband was sentenced to five months in prison. The two are known to be well-endowed, given the scam that they took part in catered only to the moneyed.

According to TMZ, the robbers broke into the property on Jan. 3 by shattering a bedroom window, clothed in black and wearing masks.

A box of Loughlin's jewellery was stolen by the burglars. The housekeeper found the break-in and robbery, according to the report.

The robbery took place when Loughlin and Giannulli were away from home.

It was however, enough to scar and traumatize her. An insider claims the family, especially the actress, feels really violated by the crime.

ALSO READ: Julia Fox Lands BIG Role in Madonna Movie Because of Kanye West?

An insider tells Us exclusively that, even though her family was not home at the time of the break-in, Lori, 57, still feels violated by what transpired. "It was a really emotional day for her," a source recalled after the event.

On January 3, robbers allegedly smashed a bedroom window to gain entry to the couple's Los Angeles home. Fortunately enough, neither they nor their daughters Bella Giannulli, 23, nor Olivia Jade Giannulli, 22, were present at the time of the crime.

TMZ stated that police think the heist was carried out by a South American group that targeted many US sites before fleeing the country before being apprehended.

Recently, Lori Loughlin made headlines when she expressed her condolences over the passing of "Full House" co-star Bog Saget.

"I love you, Bobby," Lori Loughlin said.

"Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am," the controversial also told US Weekly in a statement on Monday, January 10. "Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby."

Loughlin is certainly having a rough start in this new year. Still, 2021 ended quite nice for her, even though the backlash against her is relatively continuous.

Deadline reported back in October 2021 that Loughlin was returning to her role as Abigail Stanton in Lifetime's upcoming "When Calls the Heart" spinoff, "When Hope Calls."

Many certainly found the idea of her resuming her career after the scandal she and her family were in, distasteful. They claimed it's a prime example of white privilege.

"Hollywood: The Land of No Consequences for Your Actions," as one person said, with a second tweeting, "That privilege is nice isn't it?"

ALSO READ: Gabby Petito Dead Because of Cops? Series of Missteps Revealed in New 100-Page Report