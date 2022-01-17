The alleged rift between royal family members have been going on for more than a year now, and there have been countless stories about the firm not reconciling anytime soon, including one report that claims that Kate Middleton lost all hope in making amends with the Sussexes and she's now preparing for his bombshell memoir; could this be true?

According to a report published by Woman's day, Prince Harry crossed the line in his exposé against royal family members.

The situation left Kate Middleton no choice but to cut ties with him as it heavily affected their friendship.

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly did her best to patch things up between her husband and his brother last year, but things have changed drastically.

Today, Middleton is said to be preparing for the Duke's "next attack" through his most-awaited memoir that aims to expose the royal family.

Prince William and his wife are reportedly doing anything they can to "stop anything problematic from being published."

However, there's a big problem: the insider alleged that they can "only do so much."

"William and Catherine are prepared for the worst," the anonymous source claims.

Before Meghan Markle came into the picture, Harry and Kate's relationship was described as a "good brother-sister bond."

However, she felt betrayed recently as she initially thought that the Duke would

"never drag her into public war," but she might have to prepare for whatever's coming.

Middleton is now preparing to defend her family. "Harry's in for a shock and may well live to regret ever dragging Kate into his and Meghan's war against the monarchy," the tipster concludes.

The Truth Behind Exposing Kate Middleton on Prince Harry's Highly-Anticipated Memoir

Suggest debunked the claims after it made rounds around the internet, saying the publishing house that is set to release Prince Harry's memoir has not publicly disclosed more information about the said book.

The outlet also noted that the Palace should not be panicking about the situation as they don't have the specific information about the contents of the memoir yet.

Prince Harry has also not indicated that he would be coming for any royal family members in his book, especially Kate Middleton.

Furthermore, his publisher gave a short description of the book, saying it would heavily tackle Prince Harry's "definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him."

The outlet noted that the book is deeply personal for Prince Harry, and it possibly won't expose other royals.

