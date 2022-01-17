Jordan Cashmyer, subject of MTV's 16 and Pregnant, has died at the age of 26 according to a Facebook post by her mother Jessica Cashmyer.

In the heartfelt post, Jessica wrote on her husband's page,

Last night I received a call no parent ever wants. My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER. Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, granddaughter Lyla and family members.

She died in Maryland, though no cause of death was reported as of yet by authorities.

Jordan's story was aired in the 2014 season of the popular MTV docuseries where she and her boyfriend Derek Taylor were dealing with several issues besides her being an underage mother. They were eventually homeless due to Cashmyer's family disowning her after not approving of their relationship, leaving the teens unable to find a job in order to support themselves or their daughter Evie.

The couple eventually broke up after the show leaving Jordan to struggle to take care of her daughter. Compounding her troubles, the death of her father in 2015 led to custody rights to be signed over, temporarily, to Derek's mother in order to provide for the young child.

After an arrest for drug possession in 2017, Jordan decided to get her life back on track while working as an exotic dancer, eventually reaching a full year of sobriety in 2021.

MTV's hit show, which ran for six seasons and began airing in 2009, showcased several hard-luck teens who dealt with similar issues. Our condolences go out to the family and friends who have been affected by Jordan's passing.