Whedon has finally replied to Gal Gadot's charges of misconduct on the set of his 2017 blockbuster picture Justice League, which he directed. On Monday, January 17, 57-year-old director/producer/actor Joss Feild said in an interview with New York Magazine that he never "threatened" Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot, 36, during their time on set together.

"I don't threaten people. Who does that?" Joss said. He said their language differences may be the main culprit behind this misunderstanding.

"English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech," Whedon explained.

Joss then recalled how he and the Israeli actress argued over a scene involving her character on a railroad track, all because the actress did not understand what he said in the first place. "Then I was told that I had said something about her dead body and tying her to the railroad track," he said. Gal responded to Joss' side of the story in an email to New York Magazine. "I understood perfectly," she simply said.

Back in October, during the reshoots for Warner Bros. "Justice League," Gal Gadot said director Joss Whedon "threatening my career."

The "Wonder Woman" actress has already previously recounted her "experience" with Whedon, but she has never been so open about the impact his claimed acts had on her.

"I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me," Gadot told Elle magazine. "You're dizzy because you can't believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people."

A number of actors who worked with Whedon on television programs including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, and Justice League have made similar complaints regarding the filmmaker's on-set conduct. This includes her "Justice League" co-star, Fisher.

The actress revealed earlier on with Israeli Outlet N12 that Whedon told her he can make her career miserable if he wants to. Even though Whedon already denied this afterwards, the actress was adamant that she was only doing the right thing by speaking out.

"I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it's not okay," she said.

"I was shaking trees as soon as it happened," she continued. "And I must say that the heads of Warner Bros, they took care of it... Going back to the sense of righteousness that I have... I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it's not okay."

