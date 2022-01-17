Jordan Cashmyer's death sparked buzzes as she was not the first family member to die unexpectedly.

On Friday, the Maryland Department of Health Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that Cashmyer had passed away. At the time of the announcement, no cause of death was publicly released yet.

However, something seems suspicious about her death as she was not the first family member who unexpectedly passed away recently.

In a report shared by RadarOnline, it has been revealed that her fiancé and baby daddy, Michael Schaffer, died in September -- four months before her death. His obituary stated that he was survived by Cashmyer and their daughter, Lyla Nalani Schaffer.



"He had a profound passion for his work and career as a chef, both at home cooking for family as well as at work in world-class fine dining restaurants. Michael was also a spiritual man, and he believed in the virtue of loving people unconditionally. He will be missed forever," the statement went on.

His death was seemingly unexpected, as well, as his sibling Jessie Schaffer created a GoFundMe page where he said, "things happen in which we have no control."

Schaffer's cause of death was also unknown. But several news outlets suggested what probably caused the duo's deaths.

Did Jordan Cashmyer and Michael Schaffer Kill Themselves? Were They Murdered?

In 2017, Jordan got busted for drugs after the authorities found her with a black bag and three clear pipes. The latter evidence still had a burnt residue as she used them to inhale narcotics.

She marked her one-year sobriety a year before her death, but she and Schaffer had a history of mental health issues. When Jordan and her ex, Derek Taylor, divorced after the birth of her child, the reality TV star reportedly suffered from postpartum depression and attempted suicide.

She also shared a worrying message on her official Facebook account at that time, saying there was not "much of a purpose to live anymore."

Still, these should be taken with a grain of salt as no confirmation was released yet. But after Cashmyer's death, the official account of MTV's "Teen Mom" paid tribute to her and remembered her past appearances in the show's predecessor.

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Jordan Cashmyer. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time," it said.

