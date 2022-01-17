Is Alec Baldwin losing everything - even his wife - amid the "Rust" shooting investigation?

The "Rust" shooting investigation might finally reach a new development as Alec finally turned over his phone to authorities over a month since a search warrant was approved. The Santa Fe County Sheriff spokesperson Juan Rios told the Los Angeles Times that the authorities want to collect data from the actor's phone as part of the probe.

"But this matter isn't about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone," Baldwin's attorney, Aaron Dyer, told CBS News. "Alec did nothing wrong."

While his name could be cleared soon, Alec has to deal with a personal problem as he has been hit by a $60 million divorce filing.

Is Alec Baldwin Divorcing Hilaria?

Life & Style Magazine reported that Alec and Hilaria have been living a lie as they deal with troubled marriage for so long. Unfortunately, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death became their last straw.

It turns out that Baldwin is not happy with Hilaria anymore as his wife has been "overbearing" whenever she tries to fix the situation. With that, their relationship has been bombarded with a divorce from hell.

"Alec now has a shorter fuse than ever because of the tragedy, and his marriage is suffering. Like any couple, they have their issues, but everything is amplified for Alec now, and people are finally seeing the cracks in their marriage," the source said.

Meanwhile, Hilaria reportedly does her best to support her husband despite Alec's disapproval of her moves.

No Divorce For the Baldwins

Far from what the magazine claimed, things between Alec and Hilaria have been smooth-sailing despite the ongoing investigation. In fact, Alec feels happy that his wife has been there for him.

For instance, Hilaria shared the actor's PTSD, which he has been reportedly suffering for years.

"We oftentimes have people creating news stories about us. My husband is suffering from PTSD right now. It's not from what just happened recently, but he's been suffering from this for a very very very long time," she explained.

They also had a few dates even after the "Rust" shooting incident and became closer ever since.

Alec himself also wished to spend Christmas with his family quietly, especially for his kids since they are still young.

With that said, it is highly unlikely that the duo will split and file for divorce anytime soon.

