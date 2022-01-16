The Brooklyn Nets confirmed that Kevin Durant was suffering from a sprain following their Saturday game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to the official announcement made by the NBA franchise, it wrote, "Following an MRI this morning, Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee."

Following an MRI this morning, Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee. Durant is expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation. Updates regarding his return will be provided as appropriate. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 16, 2022

They also stated that the 33-year-old basketball star is "expected to return to full strength" after going through a period of rehabilitation. "Updates regarding his return will be provided as appropriate," the Nets concluded.

Durant's Indefinite Leave

The NBA's official website also reported the news revealing that he is "out indefinitely." As recalled by the same source, Durant got injured during last Saturday's game, January 16, after a collision during the second quarter with 5:38 remaining on the clock.The Nets then announced that he wouldn't return to the game during halftime.

The star was hurt when his teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones, making him fall backward. Durant grabbed his knee and walked off the court, asking to be removed from the game. He left the venue during the fourth quarter and was caught limping.

The All-Star athlete was back in the game's lineup after a loss to Oklahoma City Thunder which happened on January 13, Thursday night. As per the source, it was also said to be the Nets' fourth game in five nights.

Following Kyrie Irving's "ineligibility to play," Durant came to play in his second season with the Nets after sitting out a year after his Achilles tendon surgery.

The 11-time All-Star is also said to be enjoying an MVP-caliber season in Brooklyn, with stats averaging a league-leading 29.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while shooting 52% from the field.

Optimistic Nets

The news was then followed by a report from ESPN that there is "optimism" within the franchise as they expect that Durant will go through four to six weeks of rehabilitation before his return, according to insiders.

The Nets come out of the All-Star break on February 24 and that’s a realistic benchmark for a Durant return, but clearly the organization will err on caution when it comes to a timeline with him. With 11 of next 14 on road, a lot of Kyrie Irving and James Harden together. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2022



The Brooklyn Nets found relief that the injury was not anything serious. And also, there was hope that Durant would make a full return after plenty of time of recovery enough for the playoffs.

The publisher also stated that the recent game had set the team in third place in the Eastern Conference, just two back in the loss column from first-place, which is the Chicago Bulls.

