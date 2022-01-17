What an exfoliator can achieve is remarkable. Gwyneth Paltrow posed for a selfie while promoting GOOP's new product, and some believed she resembled Jennifer Aniston. Now they do not just share an ex, they could also share a face!

Expect GOOPGLOW's Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser to sell out quickly if every tube makes you glow like Rachel from "Friends," at least this is seems to be Paltrow's message.

On Sunday (Jan. 16), Gwyneth Paltrow posted a picture of herself without any makeup to commemorate the new product's introduction.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 49-year-old actually resembled Jennifer Aniston with her hair pulled back and her head tilted.

"If you know me, you know I love a good exfoliator, which is why I am so excited to introduce this new addition to the GOOPGLOW family. It's this amazing soft jelly, and as it cleanses, it really amps up your glow," wrote Gwyneth. "I wanted something that supports the results we get from major exfoliating treatments but is gentle enough to use everyday. The results are pretty fantastic-it makes a real difference in how my skin looks and feels day-to-day. I can't wait for you all to try it."

Co-stars and fans were all praises for the product and her look.

"Can't WAIT to try, I worship this pic of your goopy heavenly skin," wrote Holly Audrey Williams.

"She's glowing!" added Justin Blakeney.

Paris Hilton took the time to place ''hearts for eyes' emoji while Annie Bing commented, "Beautiful you." Many said the actress looked really gorgeous. Others place the praise "cute" in, to signify how young the actress looks for her age. Fans repeatedly said she and Aniston can certainly pass off as twins - the one pair people would envy because they never seem to age.

Immediately following Brad and Gwyneth's breakup in 1998, Jen began dating Brad Pitt. Still, the relationship between the two never became as controversial as Jennifer ANiston and Angelina Jolies', two actresses who also shared Brad Pitt as their ex.

There is no animosity between Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Gwyneth Paltrow, despite the fact that they share an ex. Gwyneth said that Jennifer's Oscar triumph was "so deserved" when she won the 2020 Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor in a Drama Series. Gwyneth's comment came on the heels of an interview with Harper's Bazaar, in which Gwyneth commented that she's still "friendly with Brad Pitt. I don't have any really bad blood."

