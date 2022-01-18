Is Pete Davidson afraid and panicking?

In a new diss song released earlier this week, his girlfriend's estranged spouse Kanye West vowed to "kick his a-."

The "Saturday Night Live" star, according to Radar Online, takes the rapper's threats extremely seriously.

However, it appears that he is more concerned with the "Donda" hitmaker's devoted fans and followers.

A source told the outlet, "Pete isn't worried about Kanye, but he is concerned about the massive fanbase that Kanye has."

The source went on to say, "His devoted followers listen to his songs and act upon them. That's why Pete is now using security."

Pete has never needed protection before, even when he was engaged to singer Ariana Grande, according to reports.

He is aware, though, that his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, is a superstar in her own right.

The source added, "Pete is now a superstar, which comes with a price. As much as he still wants to be low-key and hang with his friends, the reality of his situation has changed."

What Was Kanye West's Diss Track About?

In a clip of a tune released on social media this week, Kanye West sang about hitting his ex-wife's new lover.

The new song, "Eazy," was co-written by him and The Game, and the father-of-four went right for Kim Kardashian's new beau in the lyrics.

He rapped, "God save me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a--."

Julia Fox, Kanye's new girlfriend, appears to have joined in on the insult.

A clip of "Julia's vocals" was also published on social media by a fan account, with the description stating that the 31-year-old actress was also a part of the song.

Julia's voice may be heard saying, "'Who?'" according to reports.

After the Pete Davidson sentence, the "Uncut Gems" star's voice is said to appear at the conclusion.

Julia Fox participated in "EAZY" it is in particular her that we hear saying "WHO?" after Kanye said "God saved me from the accident, just so I could beat Pete Davidson's ass"

Kanye West Dissed Kim Kardashian Too

But Ye didn't only trash the Staten Island native in the song; he also slammed the star of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

He rapped, "I got love for the nannies, but real family is better. The cameras watch the kids. Y'all stop takin' the credit."

The former husband seemed to have also referenced the mansion he purchased across the street from his ex just last month, rapping, "Boujee and unruly, y'all need to do some chores. Rich a-- kids, this ain't yo mama's house."

"Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door. What you think the point of really bein' rich for?"

