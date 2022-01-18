Tom Hanks is set to star in the film adaptation of the best selling novel A Man Called Ove.

When you need an actor that you know will instantaneously pull on the heartstrings over every audience member, there is no better person to cast than Tom Hanks. Hanks, according to a Deadline exclusive, will be taking on the role of Ove in the film adaptation of Fredrik Backman's bestselling novel A Man Called Ove. The novel is a phenom. At the time of its release, it was on the New York Times best seller list for 77 consecutive weeks. Having now penned multiple best sellers including Anxcious People, it is fair to say that the Sweedish novelist is an expert in writing about and analyzing the human condition.

Ove is the quintessential, "bitter neighbor from hell," as reads the GoodReads description. However, "Behind the cranky exterior there is a story and a sadness." When neighbors with two young children move in, it brings Ove on a journey back into love and joyful chaos. This is not the first time that this film has been adapted for the screen. Back in 2015, the film was created in Sweeden, receiving two Academy Award nominations.



Rita Wilson, one of the producers on this upcoming adaptation, shared how truly powerful this novel is.