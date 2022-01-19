Kim Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye West is "uncontrollable."

The 44-year-old rapper publicly chastised the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" actress earlier this week after she claimed she was barred from entering her home and that he was not invited to his daughter Chicago's birthday party.

Though he eventually apologized, he continued to make threats against Kim's new partner, Pete Davidson.

A few days ago, the rapper released a new song titled "Eazy" where he raps about wanting to "smack" the "Saturday Night Live" actor's "a--."

But Kim and the entire Kardashian-Jenner family have had enough.

The 41-year-old KKW Beauty entrepreneur and her family are "disappointed" with the "Donda" rapper's antics, prompting Kim to increase her protection.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly, "Kanye has caused a lot of drama lately with the family [and] they're not happy with what's transpired over the last few days."

The insider went on to add that the mother of four is "hoping the divorce is completed quickly" since she's eager to put Kanye's marriage behind her "for good," despite the fact that he'll be in the picture due to co-parenting their children.

Kim Kardashian's decision to employ a new security squad comes only days after Kanye West went on a Twitter rant about her daughter's birthday party not being invited.

According to the publication, there would be two parties as planned, and the SKIMS inventor was "shocked" to learn that her ex-husband had made a video stating he wasn't invited to the party.

"That's not true and as soon as he asked to come he was given the location."

Kim reportedly wouldn't deny Kanye access to their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

They claimed that the reality star "just wants more boundaries and structure, a set parenting plan."

Kanye West's Big Move Next Door

Kim Kardashian's enhanced security measures coincided with Kanye West's acquisition of a home across the street from his ex-wife, and she was concerned that the situation might worsen.

Another source told The Sun that the "All of the Lights" singer isn't permitted to visit the property since the couple split up.

"That's always been quite apparent and verbally agreed upon."

Her new security crew has no past association with the artist.

