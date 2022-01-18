Is Adele ready for a bun in the oven with boyfriend Rich Paul?

The "Easy on Me" singer's career is at an all-time high, just a few years after her divorce from her spouse Simon Konecki, and Rich adores her.

They're rumored to be planning a bright future together.

Adele's New House

Adele allegedly paid $80 million for a big Beverly Hills property, which she intends to turn into a home for herself, her nine-year-old son Angelo, and Rich.

According to a source who talked with Heat World, the pair agreed to move in together a few months ago, but they're still looking for the appropriate place.

"Now that they've found it the next step is redecorating and turning it into their dream home."

However, while Adele is busy with her residency in Las Vegas, her boyfriend will be in charge of the most of the moving and decorating in their new house, as he is said to have "impeccable taste."

The pair is set to do a lot of redecorating at their new home, which was once owned by Sylvester Stallone.

Six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a steam room, sauna, gym, infinity pool, screening room, art studio, and a two-story guest house are among the amenities.

The home was once listed at $110 million, making it "an incredible bargain" for the couple.

Adele and More Kids

Aside from this new move and embarking on this new chapter together, the insider revealed that Adele and Rich Paul are expecting a baby by the end of the year, "if not sooner," to "complete their family."

The singer of "Chasing Pavements" told Oprah Winfrey in November that she wants more children in the future.

"I'm totally open to it. I'd want more children, and it wouldn't be the end of the world if I didn't since I already had Angelo, but I believe so."

However, due to Adele's Las Vegas residency, she is now unable to conceive.

The source revealed, "Having a child together is very much in the plan and she'd love to get pregnant in the spring, once her residency in Las Vegas ends."

The Truth About Adele and Getting Pregnant

It's still best to take this claim with a grain of salt, as Adele has not stated whether or not she hopes to become pregnant following her Las Vegas residency.

There's also no evidence that she and Rich Paul are cohabiting.

