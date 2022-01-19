Wendy Williams is still not doing well.

After many psychological and health problems surfaced in the preceding couple of months, the host of "The Wendy Williams Program" has been AWOL from her show and social media.

Wendy, on the other hand, is supposedly no longer the funny and intelligent lady she used to be.

Wendy has lost her spark, according to insiders who talked to The Sun.

"That Wendy, who for ten years had that spark in her eyes, that cheeky grin and that little wink is not the same now."

They went on to explain that some days are better for the media star than others, and that she isn't operating as well as she once was.

In fact, there will be times when she will require a great deal of assistance from those around her.

The source said, "She has days where she needs help eating, getting out of bed and getting dressed."

Wendy Williams once went out in a robe and no shoes, something she would never have dared to do before.

However, the most tragic aspect of her current situation is that she apparently does not recognize people she has known for years.

According to the source, "There are people who Wendy knows- who have worked closely with her- and there are days that she has no idea who they are."

Wendy Williams Will Continue To Be On Hiatus

Wendy Williams will not be addressing her followers any time soon, according to another source, and supporters should not expect anything from her at this time.

"She really can't do a video. She's been having a hard time holding a conversation."

According to the same source, while things appeared to be getting worse for her in recent months, she was also having trouble with her recall when presenting her own show.

The source added, "She was forgetting things on the show a lot- information on stories, celebrities' names. That's why she would lean on producers, to help feed her information."

After missing "The Wendy Williams Show" since September 2021, fans are still unsure what's wrong with the 57-year-old presenter.

They're also curious as to why she hasn't responded to them and if she would ever return to her well-known talk show.

