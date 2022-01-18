Is Leonardo DiCaprio about to dump Camila Morrone?

Despite the fact that the "Titanic" actress has never confirmed their relationship, it is widely known that the two celebrities began dating in 2017.

Over the years, DiCaprio, 47, has been linked to a number of younger ladies and models, but his connection with the 24-year-old model proved to be long-lasting - or so many people assumed.

After almost four years of dating, they are reportedly cooling off, according to Life & Style.

The "Inception" star is claimed to be the one who triggered the breakup when he began to separate himself from his actress girlfriend.

The A-lister is supposed to be spending a lot of time with his buddies these days, which his close friends believe is a sign that he is about to break up with his present girlfriend.

Morrone's age, according to the site, is one of the reasons why their romance is doomed.

DiCaprio is claimed to have never dated anybody past the age of 25. Morrone's situation does not appear to be improving as she approaches her 25th birthday in June.

Aside from that, the outlet's informant added that Camila Morrone's rising star in the industry may be a factor in their rumored split.

They said that as his companion "becomes more successful," the "Don't Look Up" actor loses interest in her.

Leonardo DiCaprio's close friends couldn't understand why. Even though he doesn't want "more time apart," he implies that it's what success in the entertainment world requires.

The Truth About Leonardo DiCaprio Leaving Camila Morrone Because She's Getting Older

Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio have yet to comment on the suspicions surrounding these charges.

However, given they haven't spoken about their romance in a couple of years, it's unlikely that they will remark on this.

Furthermore, the outlet's source did not provide any proof to back up the allegation, thus it appears that the report is more speculative than a fact-based narrative concerning DiCaprio and Morrone.

However, the current allegations against the two stars follow a rumored date night in which DiCaprio claimed he forced Morrone, who was referred to in the post as his "ex-girlfriend," to watch every "Star Wars" film ever produced, with the model calling it the "worst date" of her life.

