Trekkies rejoice! Paramount Plus has renewed their slate of Star Trek shows, some even before they have aired a first season.

Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a fifth season and will be airing season four beginning February 10th. Same goes for their cartoon comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks, who have garnered a fourth season, with season three streaming this summer.

The yet to be aired prequel Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, dropping on May 5th. Strange New Worlds will follow the adventures of Captain Pike, the original captain of the Enterprise before Kirk took the helm. The show stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck as a young Spock.

But that's not all. Sir Patrick Stewart is back for Star Trek: Picard season two which has been slated for a March 3rd release, while Star Trek: Prodigy, their children's addition to the Star Trek universe, will debut the second half of their first season during some point in 2022.

Alex Kurtzman, the authority on all things on the television end of Star Trek over at CBS Studios was quoted as saying,

Four years ago, we made a promise to grow 'Star Trek' into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers, and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount Plus, we're keeping our word. Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build 'Trek's' next phase of programming for years to come.

Sounds like fans of the Final Frontier are going to have a lot to watch this year.