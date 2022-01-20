Just nine days from today, the highly anticipated murder-comedy The After Party will hit Apple TV+. This show, featuring a star-studded cast including Tiffany Haddish, Dave Franco, Ben Schwartz, Illana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, Sam Richardson, Ike Barenholtz, and John Early, is a fresh new murder comedy in which Xavier, played by Franco, is murdered at his high school reunion after party. Detective Danner, played by Haddish, must investigate the crime.

Hollywood has always loved an on-screen detective. People become obsessive over the sleuths trying to figure out their various crimes. From their compelling personalities to their actual crime-solving prowess, there are a lot of opinions as to who the best silver screen detective is. Here is our list for the top eleven on-screen detectives of all time (in no particular order)!

1. Sherlock - Sherlock



Modern day Sherlock Holmes from, "brainy is the new sexy," Benedict Cumberbatch is arguably the most fascinating detective to ever cross our screens. Sherlock is rich in knowledge- most of his money being tied up in mind-palace real estate. His hide speed deductions coupled with his fascinating social ineptitude make him a fandom inspiring monument to screen detectives everywhere. (He is also my personal favorite so, yes, I recognize there is likely some bias here).

2. Jake Peraulta - Booklyn Nine-Nine



While Jake Peraulta from Brooklyn Nine-Nine may be a goofy, boyish prankster, he is absolutely expert at what he does. This detective, played by Andy Samberg, is an intuitive detective who, more often than not, finds the person he's looking for. Part of his intriguing charm is that he strives to make every moment look as cool as possible, which, for a TV show audience, tends to make every moment interesting.

3. Luther - Luther



In an industry full of scripted detectives, Luther is one of the finest there is. This iconic character, played by Idris Elba, is an undeniable genius in his field, but his investigations often lead him into dangerous terrain. Luther is possibly the suavest detective on this list, living in the intense moments and drama of the dangers that arise. Luther is what Jake Peraulta WANTS to look like! (No offense, Jake. You have your own thing, and it's great!)

4. The Only Murders Crew - Only Murders in the Building



It is impossible to separate the only murders crew, and all three DEFINITELY belong on this list. The Only Murders in the Building crime-podcast obsessed sleuths, Oliver Putnam played by Martin Short, Charles-Haden Savage played by Steve Martin, and Mabel Mora played by Selena Gomez, are the perfect quirky, eclectic, and intelligent crime solving trio. They bring a new zeal to the popularized murder-comedy genre, and we can't get enough!

5. Wadsworth - Clue



In the board game inspired film, it is a bit hard to judge who the overall detective is, but Wadsworth, played by the sensational Tim Curry, undeniably heads the investigation. His grounded presence as the butler gives us a sense of direction while simultaneously leaning into the inherently comedy of the entire affair. Wadsworth is one of the top reasons that Clue is still considered a classic in the modern day.

6. Alex Cross - Alex Cross



Okay, I think we have all realized that when the show is named after the detective, the detective in the show tends to be AWESOME! Such is the case with Alex Cross. The title character, played by the ever amazing Tyler Perry, follows an incredible homicide detective who not only seeks to solve a crime but must also wrestle with his own moral barometer. In an incredible show that combines action and intelligence, Alex Cross does it all.

7. Columbo - Columbo



Right behind Sherlock Holmes (and I'm talking the OG Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Sherlock Holmes) Columbo is probably the most well known fictitious detective there is. Played by the incredible Peter Falk, Columbo has a captivating way of leading his audience to the height of suspense and only revealing that he had solved the murder far ahead of time when we start to think there is no possible way he could figure it out. Seeing Columbo solve crimes is absolutely captivating!

8. Joe Friday - Dragnet



Fictional Los Angeles Police Department Detective, Joe Friday from Dragnet, is without question one of the top on-screen detectives of all time. This hilarious film, starring Dan Akroyd as the put together, emotionally repressed, comically timed detective. While good at his job, he, and his less uptight partner played by Tom Hanks find themselves in the throws of hilarious misadventures.

9. Adrian Monk - Monk



Adrian Monk is a compelling combination of brilliant detective and troubled human being. The title character, played by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Tony Shalhoub, is constantly haunted by the tragic murder of his wife and experiences an extreme case of OCD and other various paranoias. While dealing with these various mental health issues in a comedic but relatable way, Monk is also an incredible detective.

10. Shawn Spencer and Burton Guster - Psych



Much like the Only Murders in the Building crew, Shawn Spencer and Burton Guster from Psych are absolutely inseparable and must both be included on this list. These lovable goofballs played by James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill go on hilarious, investigation adventures while simultaneously poking fun at each other like brothers. They are a gold standard duo in the on-screen detective world.

11. Benoit Blanc - Knives Out



Benoit Blanc, the incredibly suave private investigator from the suspencefilled while simultaneously quirky murder mystery movie Knives Out, is one of the most striking on-screen detectives we have seen in recent history. Played by the ever iconic Daniel Craig, Blanc emanates an aura of control, calculation, and dedication. He is fascinating to watch making him an absolute must-have on this list!

Will Detective Danner make this list? We will just have to wait to find out! The After Party starts streaming on Apple TV+ on January 28th, 2022.