Ozark fans, this is the beginning of the end of your favorite show. Actually, after watching season 4 Part 1 of Ozark I can comfortably say this is the beginning of the end of the best show on television right now. The creators of Ozark decided to tell the dramatic conclusion of what happens to Marty Byrde, his wife Wendy and their kids Charlotte and Jonah in two parts with 7 episodes each. By the end of the part one of season 4 my jaw was dangling inches from the floor, my eyes are flooded with water as if someone started cutting onions in my living room and my heart was beating out of my chest like a Travis Barker during a drum solo. Needless to say I desperately want the next 7 episodes of Ozark.

Season 4 introduces us to several new characters and some of the characters you love have evolved into characters who are willing to do anything to get what their way. So without giving too much away I'll give you guys a brief run down of what you can expect from the major players of Ozark season 4.

Javi Played By Alfonso Herrrera

Javi is Omar Navarro's hungry, ruthless and barbarous nephew who has been off at university getting the best education money can buy. He's also a cold blooded killer who would have preferred that Omar killed the Bryde family rather then Helen so consider him a vicious dog waiting for a command to kill.

Mel Sattem Played By Adam Rothenberg

This season you will also get to meet Mel Sattem a private dick who is on the case like Hong Kong Phooey he is in search of one thing and he is very confident Marty Bryde has the answer. This season you can consider him a bad rash that always pops up at the absolute wrong times.

Kerry Stone Played By Eric Ladin

We know Ruth has decided to leave the Bryde family and go work for the Claymores but in order to make an impression she goes back into her past to meet up with an old acquaintance Chef Kerry Stone. His character gives us some more insight as to why Ruth always seems to have it figured out. His story line will be vital to Part 1 of season 4.

Jonah Played By Skyler Gaertner

Jonah is mad AF and he is not going to take it anymore. This season we get to meet a Jonah who has ran out of fuchs to give. All season long he oozes school shooter vibes and seems to be one incident away from paying tribute to the Menendez brothers. It's also not like he doesn't have a valid reason to hate his parents, they killed his uncle and has the whole family caught up in drama with a Mexican Drug Cartel.

Maya Miller Played By Jessica Frances Dukes

FBI Agent Maya just had her baby and now when she should be home during the formative months of her baby's life she gets thrown into the mix with the Bryde family. Seeing how she handles motherhood, her job, and her twisted relationship with Marty is good tv.

Frank Cosgrove Jr. Played By Joseph Sikora

After getting his #EggplantEmoji shot off by Darlene, the character of Frank Jr wants to insert himself into being a bigger player. This time he isn't waiting for daddy's permission to do it. So he find himself having to make a major decision on who to trust. Watching Joseph Sikora work in this role is one of the highlights of the show.

Season 4 Part 1 Of Ozark premeires this Friday January 18th, 2022.