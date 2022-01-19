For the first time, Rebel Wilson, an Australian actress, has confessed that she previously used the front lawn of a neighboring property as a toilet.

As she appeared on the Life Uncut podcast with presenters Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne this week, the Bridesmaids star revealed the shocking statement and prompty disgusted some fans.

This week, Rebel was invited to share a personal tale from her background during the Accidentally Unfiltered part of the show.

The comic spoke up about her "bad day," in which she ate a "whole pizza," and how things took a turn for the worse when she went for a stroll.

"I get this instant feeling like I've got to go to the toilet. I can't make it the few streets back to my place... It hit me and it was all inside and it just had to come out," she shockingly shared. "But I'm feral, I'm just in leggings, like I don't look nice, I don't have any makeup on or whatever," she jokingly added.

The fact that Rebel was living in a residential neighborhood and was already a well-known star in the entertainment world made her hesitant to ask whether she may use someone else's bathroom.

Instead, she went to a neighbor's front yard.

She went on to say: "It had a nice front garden... it had nicely-mowed grass, and I was like, 'This is the one'. I could only make a radius of a few houses."

"But there was no coverage, there was no tree that I could go behind, it just wasn't like that on that street. If it was running down your leg, that would be bad," she detailed.

She then said she ultimately squat and just did the thing, although she's "kind of frozen" because she cannot help but wonder what would happen if someone sees her. Fortunately, this did not happen - although a car pulled up and her mind raced to what excuse she would give.

"I'm still squatting on the front lawn, it's so disgusting, so my mind goes, 'If they come and saw something, I'm just going to scream that 'I'm pregnant,'" she joked.

While Rebel talked confidently about this crazy secret on this podcast, she confessed that she was nervous about being caught in the act, as she should be!

