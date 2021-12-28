Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce has been long and complex now. But a new detail revealed how the actor reportedly suffered mentally because of his abusive ex-wife.

What was supposed to be a happy-ever-after for "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" stars turned into chaos when Pitt and Jolie announced their divorce. They also began to fight to win the sole custody of their six kids after ending their two-year marriage because of "irreconcilable difference."

But amid those battles, Pitt also reportedly dealt with mental health issues as he felt suicidal after their separation.

A source also told Us Weekly that the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor has struggled over the past years.

"The ongoing legal battle with Angie has caused Brad to sink in a deep depression. He's getting therapy once a week to help him cope," the source said.



It reportedly worsened when Jolie appealed her case, leaving Pitt devastated.

Is Brad Pitt Truly Depressed?

While most couples undoubtedly face dark times during their divorce, Pitt and Jolie felt the same. However, it is highly unlikely that the actor found it difficult since he reportedly coped well with everything that happened.

He told GQ that he grew up with a Father-knows-best/war mentality that helped him get over the split.

"I'm personally very retarded when it comes to taking inventory of my emotions. I'm much better at covering up," he said. "And it's hit me smack in the face with our divorce: I gotta be more. I gotta be more for them. I have to show them. And I haven't been great at it."

For Jolie's part, she kept her mental state healthy by divorcing the actor. She told Vogue India that the real reason she decided to split her ex-husband was for the sake of their six children -- Maddox, Pax, Sahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

She also explained to Harper's Bazaar how her children became instrumental in her healing from the heartbreak since they know her true self.

According to the mom of six, her lovely children helped her to find the true self that she lost after her divorce from Brad. She added that they, as well, went through a lot, and that was how she learned about their strength.

