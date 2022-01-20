Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance is said to be having problems.

The pair is apparently trying everything they can to restore their rocky relationship over a year after getting back together after canceling their engagement in 2004.

According to Woman's Day, the couple intends to conceive a child through a surrogate.

Bennifer intended to keep their baby preparations a secret, but they were caught shopping for their unborn kid, and their cover was blown.

"All of these signals were there before his baby book bounty," a source told Woman's Day. He and Jen are in an exhilarating bubble right now, and only their tight group knows about it."

"They've stopped talking openly about starting a family. It's a sure sign something's happened. They had everything in place months ago and have been looking for a surrogate for a while now."

Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, who are 13 years old, are apparently ecstatic to have a new sibling, according to the source.

Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, Affleck's children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, are not in the same boat.

Is Jennifer Lopez Having A Baby With Ben Affleck?

But this isn't the first time Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been linked to a surrogate mother.

Another publication said last month that they were really enthusiastic to extend their family and had even sought surrogacy advice from Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker.

"Jennifer is fairly tight with Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, both of whom have had children via surrogate and are eager to assist them navigate the process," a source stated. Without a doubt, Jen and Ben will remain together for the rest of their lives."

"They never stopped loving each other," the person stated. The only thing missing from this joyful image is the kid they've always wanted, and they'll go to any length to get it."

Even if Lopez and Affleck are planning to hire a surrogate and extend their family, the announcement will come from the pair themselves, not from dubious sources who have no confirmation of their assertions.

Lopez and Affleck have been quite open about their relationship, so there's no need for them to keep a joyous milestone like this hidden.

There's also no proof that they are having relationship problems behind closed doors.

As a result, the news should be taken with a grain of salt.

