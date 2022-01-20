Kanye West is on the verge of going to prison.

After being designated a suspect by law enforcement after reportedly being engaged in an incident when she assaulted and punched a fan in LA on Jan. 13, the "Donda" rapper is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department for misdemeanor violence.

Though he hasn't been charged with anything yet, Kanye, who officially changed his name to Ye, is reportedly facing a year in jail and three years of probation for misdemeanor violence.

Despite the sentence standards, criminal defense lawyer Eric Anderson told Hollywood Life that he would be surprised if the rapper spent any time in prison if convicted, but believes that the rapper will merely get a fine.

The legal expert explained, "He has advantages and disadvantages. The disadvantage is he's Black. The advantages are that he's rich and famous, and those combinations don't do a lot of time."

He went on to add that the fines for someone with the "Jesus Is King" rapper's wealth "would be meaningless."

"In order to get a conviction prosecutor will need to prove the defendant used force or violence upon another person. They also have to show that the force used was willful and unlawful."

Anderson further said that the dad-of-four may even have a "very valid self-defense argument."

"The prosecution has to establish that it was not self-defense. And you can easily argue, 'Look, I don't know this person, this person was being very aggressive with me. I felt threatened. And so I popped.'"

Kanye West, the Yeezy fashion mogul, got into a violent altercation in Downtown LA, where various sources stated he "pushed and then struck a male fan."

According to a statement sent to Hollywood Life by the Los Angeles Police District, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. at the Bay and Santa Fe street crossings.

Although no arrests had been made at the time, Kanye was named as a suspect in the case.

If Kanye were Anderson's client, he would reportedly tell him to "stay out sight, lay low and keep quiet."

Kanye West's New Girlfriend

Meanwhile, Kanye West has sparked even more interest since revealing his connection with Julia Fox to the public.

On their separate social media accounts, the couple shared PDA photos, with one showing the "Uncut Gems" star straddling him.

Unfortunately for their steamy photos, Kim Kardashian is said to be unconcerned in what Kanye West does in his spare time and only wants him to be a good father to their four children.

