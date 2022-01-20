Britney Spears is no longer under the conservatorship that had dominated her life for the previous 13 years, but her feud with her father has escalated to new heights.

Judge Brenda Penny agreed with counsel on both sides during a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday that a hearing is needed to determine if Jamie Spears spied on his daughter in her bedroom and elsewhere, and whether he plundering the "Womanizer" singer's multimillion-dollar money.

The trial is slated to begin on July 27, according to many sources.

The long-awaited and blackout-plagued hearing on Wednesday came after files that reaffirm a constant strategy of claiming it isn't Jamie Spears' and improper monitoring of his daughter.

Britney Spears' lawyer Matthew Rosengart said in a declaration, "During his tenure as Conservator, Mr. Spears used his role as Conservator to enrich himself and those loyal or useful to him, often at the expense and against the best interests of his own daughter, whose assets, welfare, and best interests he was supposed to protect."

Sherine Ebadi, a former FBI agent hired by the "Baby One More Time" singer to examine her father's conservatorship mismanagement, submitted the declaration.

Ebadi, managing director for Kroll Associates and conducting forensic investigations, said that the elder Spears "engaged in unconscionable violations of Britney's privacy and civil liberties."

Alex Vlasov, a former Black Box team member who is now a whistleblower, was considered to be very trustworthy by the former FBI agent after saying he was ordered to discreetly put a device in the popstar's bedroom.

From 2016 through 2018, Alex said the singer was spied on.

Jamie Spears Says He Didn't Spy On Britney Spears

Britney's thorough monitoring in her house on several phones and devices, as well as elsewhere, "didn't happen," according to Jamie Spears' new lawyer, Alex Weingarten.

The charges were initially published in the Hulu documentary "Controlling Britney Spears" by the New York Times.

Britney Spears' Pubic Feud With Jamie Lynn

Meanwhile, Britney Spears has remained silent about the judge's judgment on social media.

However, once her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears published a biography documenting her life and suffering while living in the shadow of her famous sister, she became extremely vocal in public.

Following the publication of the book and subsequent interviews, Britney's lawyer wrote her a cease-and-desist letter.

