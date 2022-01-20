If you were intrigued by the military possibly going into space with Space Force, then you may be even more captivated by Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E.)'s plans to build a space module that functions as a sports and entertainment arena. Named SEE-1, the facilities onboard will enable development, production, recording, broadcasting and livestreaming of content, with the company planning on a launch date by 2024.

S.E.E. has most recently been in the news for being one of the companies co-producing Tom Cruise's next film, which is set to make history as the first narrative feature shot in space. The company was co-founded in the U.K. by Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky, an entrepreneur and producer couple. Presently, the construction of SEE-1 will be undertaken by Axiom Space, with the space module docking on Axiom Station, the world's first commercial space station.

For filmmakers, this could potentially mean that future movies set in space could actually be shot there, instead of relying heavily on green screen. Axiom chief engineer Dr. Michael Baine said, "The inflatable module design provides for around six meters diameter of unobstructed pressurized volume, which can be adapted to a range of activities - including an onboard state-of-the-art media production capability that will capture and convey the experience of weightlessness with breathtaking impact."

However, S.E.E. seems to have even further ambitions, hoping to push the bounds of entertainment. In a statement, Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky said, "SEE-1 is an incredible opportunity for humanity to move into a different realm and start an exciting new chapter in space. It will provide a unique, and accessible home for boundless entertainment possibilities in a venue packed with innovative infrastructure which will unleash a new world of creativity. With worldwide leader Axiom Space building this cutting-edge, revolutionary facility, SEE-1 will provide not only the first, but also the supreme quality space structure enabling the expansion of the two trillion-dollar global entertainment industry into low-Earth orbit."

With this new advance in technology, it's hard not to feel that the world of entertainment is stepping into the future. We look forward to seeing what SEE-1 will contribute to the entertainment we'll consume.

