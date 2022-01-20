Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian reportedly have to win one person's approval amid their blooming relationship.

The world - especially Kanye West - was left shocked when Kardashian chose to move forward with Davidson, whom she shared a kiss with during a skit on "Saturday Night Live." Their relationship has been considered as something sudden, especially since the "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" star is yet to finalize her divorce from her estranged ex-husband.

While they still have a lot to deal with as they secure their relationship, Davidson's mother, Amy, reportedly became the latest villain in their love story.

Pete Davidson's Mother Detests Kim Kardashian?

With their continuous public outings, Davidson and Kardashian confirmed that they are indeed a couple now. However, Davidson's mother Amy reportedly did not like Kardashian soon after meeting on Staten Island in December.

According to Life & Style Magazine, the matriarch fears the future of her son since the KKW Beauty mogul has "an uphill battle ahead of her." Its source added that Amy hates all the problems that Kardashian might cause.

Due to the issues the TV personality and West faced previously, Amy is reportedly worried about what Davidson is getting himself into.

"Amy would rather her son settle down with someone who doesn't already have four kids," the source went on. "Pete adores his mother, but he's never really asked her for dating advice and isn't going to start now."

Does Amy Davidson Hate Kim Kardashian?

No news outlet ever reported that Amy felt uneasy because her son is dating Kardashian. With that, the magazine's source clearly never had a reliable source in the first place.



In addition, it has been reported that Amy - far from what the source claimed - liked Kardashian when they met in December on Staten Island. A source exclusively told HollywoodLife that the two women talked for several hours, and everything went well.

Davidson has been known as a "mama's boy" as he often opens up about his close relationship with Amy and his younger sister, Casey. The actor initially lived in Staten Island until he moved out in April 2021.

In addition, Amy surely wants the best for his son, and the fans already saw the growing love between them.

"Pete and Kim were holding hands and very touchy with each other. She was very flirty with him and really seemed to enjoy Pete's energy, just looking at him lovingly, laughing with him and she was just really enamored with him," they said.

