Whenever celebrities have used clothes, some of them donate to charity or sell them for a cause. However, online users are not happy with Khloe Kardashian selling her daughter's clothes online; what happened?

Khloe and her famous Kardashian family have a website called "Kardashian Kloset," where they sell several pieces from their wardrobe that they are not using anymore.

According to its website, second-hand clothing was personally selected by each member of the family, and they are making it available to the public so fans can purchase them.

Omg I miss seeing True in these outfits 😩😍 https://t.co/LV8cTMe4O5 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 14, 2022

More recently, the Good American CEO took to her Twitter account to share that she's selling her daughter True Thompson's clothing online.

"Omg I miss seeing True in these outfits," Khloe wrote along with a link to the website.

The tweet, which was not deleted, received negative feedback from online users as one of the clothes was worth a staggering $550.

Many fans immediately took to the reply section to express their disappointment over the high-priced used clothes.

One user aired out their thoughts, saying Khloe's actions should be "illegal."

"I love Khloe but this should be illegal. I had no idea they were doing this. I have definitely changed my view," the user wrote.

READ NOW: Gwyneth Paltrow Releases New Scented Candles; Bizarre Name Gets Bombarded With Memes Online

Another Twitter user said the reality star's family is all about the cash, writing, "So disgusted when these clothes could be donated to people in need. Everything is about money with Kashdashians! I gave all my stuff away to people that could use them."

Another fan pointed out that there are better outfits on other websites, writing, "I see why they're Rich... people buy anything and for a ridiculous price. I've seen better on a lot of websites."

At the time of this writing, Khloe Kardashian has not publicly responded to the negative comments.

Khloe Kardashian Faces Another Issue

In early reports, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was accused of "blackfishing" again because of her transformation.

During the latest episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," guest hosts Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell talked about Khloe's previous relationship with ex-boyfriends Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom.

While the two were talking, Finesse noticed the reality star's photo flashing on the screen, saying, "look at Khloe."

He then added, "Look at that beautiful African American woman right there."

READ ALSO: Actor Hardy Kruger 'Unexpectedly' Died in California Home At 93: Did He Suffer From Heart Attack?