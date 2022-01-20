Gwyneth Paltrow is not just a successful actress, she's also an entrepreneur, and her latest product is making rounds online for its bizarre name. Famous for her candles, the actress recently dropped another scent, and fans couldn't help but poke fun at the situation.

According to People Magazine, the "Politician" star released a buzzworthy scented candle called "Hands Off My Vagina."

Goop, Paltrow's brand, collaborated with perfumer Heretic to launch the limited-edition product.

This isn't the first time the actress has teamed up with the brand and came up with a bizarre name, as her previous candles called "This Smells Like My Vagina" and "This Smells Like My Orgasm" was a success to fans.

Paltrow is releasing a new candle to celebrate the 49th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. The legal decision protects women's decisions to get an abortion without "excessive government restriction" if they are pregnant.

The candle costs a whopping $75, but there's a significant reason why it's expensive. Goop will be donating $25 of each candle sold to the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation.

The organization aims to raise funds for women's "reproductive freedom," which has recently been controversial, especially in states like Texas, where a restriction limits abortion clinics to operate if a woman is beyond six weeks pregnant.

Paltrow shared a video of her candle on Instagram, writing in the caption, "The word "vagina" holds a lot of power. And yet, there is a recurring need to say: Hands off. Hands off our vaginas in any context where they're not invited."

Per Page Six, the scented candle smells like coconut milk with hints of Damascena roses mixed with raw vanilla hinoki cypress, and there are also hints of toasted cacao.

Fans Went Wild on Twitter

Shortly after Paltrow released the product, many fans took to Twitter to share their hilarious reactions and memes to the bizarre name.

"Has any male celebrity come up with a "Hands off my junk" candle?" one fan joked.

Some users reacted to the candle's price tag, writing, "I'm sorry but $75 for a candle? I can eat for a week on $75."

