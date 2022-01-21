Martha Stewart has been in the television industry for a long time, and more recently, she revealed a shocking while playing a game with Ellen DeGeneres; what happened to the "Martha Bakes" author?

Speaking to the recent "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" episode, the 80-year-old businesswoman played a game where she needed to present two truths and a lie about herself.

According to Fox News, one of the factual statements on the choices was she was "struck by lightning" three times in her lifetime.

DeGeneres was confused and asked for clarifications, to which the "Martha Stewart Show" host replied, "I think it actually is good for you. If it doesn't kill you, I think it's good for you."

When asked about what she felt when she was in that situation, Stewart said it was "horrible."

Elsewhere in the interview, Stewart gave further details about the incident, saying the first lightning experience came out of "a water faucet."

The lifestyle guru said she was leaning against an iron sink when she saw the lightning go down the pipe in her garden.

"It came back up through the water and hit me right in my stomach," she added.

Her husband later found her on the floor, and she was alive but "not very comfortable."

In a previous report published by Express UK in 2009, Stewart recalled one moment when she was hit by lightning in Littlefield, Massachusetts, where it hit her stomach.

The second time, she talked to someone on the telephone, and the lightning bolt came through her skylight in Connecticut.

The final one, she said she "was holding on to a metal stand. I let go and the lightning came back out through my foot."

Martha Stewart Recalls the Time She Dated Sir Anthony Hopkins

In early reports, the lifestyle host also opened up about her previous relationship in the same interview, saying she dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but had to end the connection because of a shocking reason.

Hopkins previously played the role of Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 film "The Silence of the Lambs."

Despite the actor's fame, it didn't sit well with Stewart as she got creeped out of him because of his role.

"I have a big, scary house in Maine that's way by itself on 100 acres in the forest, and I couldn't even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there," she added.

