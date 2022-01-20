A new celebrity pairing has surfaced after the New Year's, and who would've thought that Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have been together for more than a year?

It was recently reported by People that both actors had enjoyed their budding relationship without the public knowing following their 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie, "Noelle," appearance as siblings.

A source told the outlet, "Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year."

Longtime Secret Couple

The informant continued to count the times they have been together after they met "years ago." They brought up the time Kendrick hosted "Saturday Night Live" while Hader was also a cast, plus the Disney+ movie they starred in.

The source also added that the two "got together well after the movie."

They also noted that Kendrick and Hader are both "very private people," which became a factor that made it possible for them to keep their relationship secret. And because of the COVID pandemic, it is easy for the budding couple to keep their relationship on the low.

"They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy," the source concluded.

As of writing, Kendrick and Hader have yet to comment on the issue.



Kendrick and Hader's Previous Relationships

The freshly exposed couple came together after the news of Bill Hader split with his former girlfriend, Rachel Bilson, after six months of being together and admitting their relationship during the Golden Globes Awards in 2020.

The "Superbad" star and Bilson also worked together in the 2013 romantic comedy film "The To Do List," directed by his ex-wife, Maggie Carey. The two share three children, Hayley Clementine, Harper, and Hannah Kathryn, as per said source.

The same year Hader and Bilson broke up, the "Pitch Perfect" actress also opened up about her dating life while promoting her HBO Max series "Love Life." In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, she stated that she is "just so happy that I'm clearer now about what I will accept from people in my life."

The Oscar-nominated actress also mentioned, "The real arc that we wanted was to show how we learn from each relationship. Even though our relationships end, it doesn't mean they are complete failures."

"People come into your life and you grow and they change you, and what you learn from them might be really positive or it might be negative."

