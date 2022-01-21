A Christmas Story is continuing on!

While the holiday season has come to a close, that just means that we can start gearing up for holiday seasons to come! At least, that seems to be the mindset of Warner Bros. Studios. The famously successful company has just announced that a sequel to the well-beloved classic A Christmas Story is in the works. This sequel, which will be directed by Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles director Clay Kaytis, has been titled A Christmas Story Christmas. After its completion, the film will be released on HBO Max.

This sure to be sensational Christmas film, we will return to Ralphie. However, Ralphie has grown up. While the original film was set in 1940, A Christmas Story Christmas will follow Ralphie in the 1970s, as he returns to his hometown with his own children. Peter Billingsley has officially confirmed that he will be returning to the iconic role he played when he was a child.



A lot has changed since that time. Billngsley revealed a few years ago on That Scene With Dan and Patrick podcast that when the original movie was being filmed, there was a crazy behind the scenes incident when filming the Western-hero-dream. A young Billingsley was in fact given REAL tobacco to chew and spit out. He said he put the tobacco in his mouth, "we get ready to go, and about 15 minutes in, the world starts tilting...I start sweating. My stomach starts hurting, and I start throwing up." He was sent to revive, came back, and they gave him raisins instead. Billingsley said, "it was a very different time then."

We can't wait to see what A Christmas Story Christmas has in store!