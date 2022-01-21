Olivia Munn called it a meetcute, and boy was she right, because this might have been the cutest meetup ever.

Now eight weeks old, parents John Mulaney, Olivia Munn, Dan Levy, and Rachel Specter apparently decided it was time for their new kids to make some friends - and what better friend could you get than a sort-of-twin whose parents your parents are friends with?

Malcolm Mulaney and Penny Levy met last night at a little playdate their parents arranged - though from the looks of things, (things that Olivia Munn and Dan Levy added to their Instagram stories) the playdate might have been more for John and Dan than for Malcolm and Penny.

Also dying at this caption and the two very starkly opposing facial expressions, thank you Dan Levy pic.twitter.com/HPRhp09ajo — Melanie Weir | Patron Saint of Bad Decisions (@spoopityboop) January 21, 2022

Even more interesting and adorable than this meetup happening, however, is how it came to be - because as Olivia Munn explained in her latest Instagram post, Penny and Malcolm may as well be twins.

It's so sweet to see these two little babies just laying (doing that baby-squirmy thing) next to each other, and even sweeter to see how happy their dads are to be playing with them, and the love they've brought to their families. We wish nothing but more good luck and happiness to all of them.