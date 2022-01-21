A new chapter in Demi Lovato's life is about to begin.

Having recently come out as non-binary and using the pronouns them/they, the former Disney star has announced their departure from pop.

To their fans' shock and disbelief, Demi, 29, announced on Instagram that they were conducting a "funeral" for their former music style.

A photo of Demi and their friends, some of whom appeared to be musicians, as well as Scooter Braun, her manager is recently uploaded. Here, followers can see them all wearing black. The caption is interesting, as it reads, "A funeral for my pop music."

As far as fans can tell, Demi's music has shifted to a more 'punk rock' sound of late.

This shift amidst their continued fight for their sobriety.

Back in 2021, Demi made headlines for its ill-advised attack on a small-town fro-yo stand called The Bigg Chill.

As a result, Demi's criticism of the shop's lack of sugar-free products blew up in her face, making her look like a hypocrite.

Fans have been getting hints from Demi that they are undergoing a re-branding.

In a recent photo, the pop star displayed a shaved head and a large spider tattoo on their head.

Despite her being edgier than most of her ex-Disney peers, she's still more known for being part of the pop genre. She was widely successful too despite her personal issues.

"Cool for the Summer" is one of their most well-known huge pop singles from their prior discography.

In the United States alone, Lovato has sold 27 million singles and 4 million albums.

After nearly dying from a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018, the Grammy Award nominee, 29, has returned home from a treatment facility she checked herself in 2021, to maintain their sobriety and mental wellness, according to a source told People magazine.

A source close to Demi adds that they are committed to their own health and well-being, and they plan to perform regular check-ins to ensure that they do.

They first went to rehab in late 2010 and then moved into a sober-living facility in 2012, respectively. The Disney Channel alum entered another in-patient program after their 2018 overdose. Lovato said last year in their YouTube docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil that they still drank and smoked marijuana in moderation after their overdose, which they admitted "isn't for everyone." But last month, they announced that this kind of lifestyle needed to go after all.

"I no longer support my 'California sober' ways," Lovato wrote on their Instagram Story. "Sober sober is the only way to be."

