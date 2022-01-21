Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in the United States ever since stepping down from their royal duties in 2020. The couple has then signed numerous deals and projects like Spotify and Netflix. However, one report suggests that the two are going through a financial problem leading them to ask Prince Charles for money; could this be true?

According to an article published by Star, as reported by Suggest, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing a huge financial hurdle.

The two reportedly have difficulty paying their piling debts, including a whopping $480,000 in credit card debt.

In addition, they are also being investigated for "missing funds" in their charity.

The magazine also noted that the pair had an intention of "conquering the U.S. and turning their brand into a cash cow" by making millions of dollars out of their projects, but things are starting to go south because of several problems.

Projects and deals are postponed or canceled, which they reportedly blamed on the pandemic.

Despite going through a significant financial loss, the couple spends an excessive amount of money, including keeping up with their mansion in Montecito, California.

"The cost of running it is astronomical with mostly bills of up to $30,000."

The magazine later revealed that the pair is on their way to "going broke."

Although the Duke inherited an ample amount of money from his mother, the late Princess Diana, a source mentioned that he already "burned through a big chunk of it."

The only way the couple could get out of the situation was by asking Prince Charles for money.

READ NOW: Return of King Louis The Beloved! Johnny Depp to Take on Role of King Louis XV Opposite Maiwenn in Upcoming Film

Earlier this month, the Prince of Wales released an essay through Newsweek Magazine where he commended his sons for their actions, saying he's "proud" of them as a father.

Prince Harry reportedly believed that his father put the past behind and ended their feud, so he felt it was safe to loan from the future monarch.

However, an insider claims that they have to "fend for themselves" after leaving the royal family.

"For Charles you're either in or you're out of the family," the source concluded.

The Truth Behind the Sussex's Financial Woes

After the issue was published, the abovementioned outlet debunked the claims by pointing out a few of the story's inconsistencies.

The outlet mentioned that the magazine only noted two sources of income for the royal couple, Netflix and Archewell charity.

However, they forgot to mention that the pair has many more ventures aside from the two.

The Duke of Sussex is currently the chief impact officer of Silicon Valley's latest tech startup called BetterUp Inc.

In addition, the couple also signed a $20 million book deal with Penguin Random House, which will publish Prince Harry's long-awaited memoir this year.

READ ALSO: Ariana Grande Saved Jennifer Coolidge's Acting Career Big Time: Here's How