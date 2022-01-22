Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd, are they genuinely mingling work and pleasure?

The "Maleficent" actor and the "Starboy" hitmaker, who originally met to explore a prospective collaboration, have converted their professional connection into a "reed-hot romance," according to an insider who spoke to OK!

The 46-year-old Hollywood A-lister, according to the source, is having a nice time and feels the singer, whose actual name is Abel Tesfaye, is fine company.

"Their cozy dinners and date nights have given her a real spring in her step."

They sought to avoid being photographed together after being seen exiting a restaurant in July.

But it appears like The Weeknd has had enough of keeping quiet since in his new song, "Here We Go... Again," he sings of falling in love with a "Hollywood star."

Though the "old Angie" would have despised being exploited as a muse, the insider regarded the words to the musician's song as a complement.

"Since all the divorce drama with Brad Pitt, Angie was worried she'd never be capable of dating."

The "Eternals" star reportedly likes how the "Save Your Tears" hitmaker makes her feel.

"But Abel's made her feel sexy and alive again."

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were first seen together last summer, according to another OK magazine claim.

Despite The Weeknd's claims that he only contacted Jolie because he wanted assistance with a charity initiative, a source claims that "his purpose all along was to establish a meaningful relationship."

According to the insider, Angelina Jolie "has been allowing him to drink and dine her because she appreciates the attention."

Despite the fact that the A-lister is currently on cloud nine, she is still fighting her ex-husband Brad Pitt in court.

The 57-year-old "Ad Astra" actor and the actress from "Tomb Raider" divorced in 2016, although they were proclaimed single in 2019.

But, since then, the former Hollywood power couple has been battling in court for custody of their children, with each hearing becoming more tumultuous.

Brad is also said to be hopeful that he and Angelina can co-parent and work out how to be civil to one another.

"If nothing else, Brad hopes that one day he and Angelina may forgive each other and move on for the sake of their children." All the bad blood irritates him."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six kids together, Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

