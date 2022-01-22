Kourtney Kardashian is rumored to be "furious," despite the fact that she is supposed to be busy organizing her wedding to Travis Barker.

During their romantic trip to Montecito, California in October, the 46-year-old drummer proposed, and the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" actress answered "yes."

While Kourtney should be looking forward to the wedding, an insider told The Sun that her family's continuous drama has "overshadowed" their plans to marry later this year, which has hurt the mother of three.

"Kourt is furious that this latest family drama is overshadowing the wedding planning."

The insider continued, "For her, the wedding is the biggest deal of her life and she just felt that for once it should be all about her."

"But typically, everyone else's drama is overshadowing it. All the planning was supposed to be covered as part of the Hulu show - but now it's back to the Kim storyline as it always is."

According to the source, the Poosh Lifestyle founder was hesitant to reveal her wedding preparations because her younger sister is said to have already given birth to her second kid with Travis Scott.

However, the preparations have been shelved in favor of Kim Kardashian's relationship with "Saturday Night Live" actor Pete Davidson and Khloe Kardashian's anguish in the aftermath of Tristan Thompson's infidelity scandal, in which he fathered a kid with another woman for the second time.

The insider said that Kourtney's wedding plan was to wait until the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur had welcomed her second kid, so they were planned a late spring wedding ceremony, since it's also a great time to be sympathetic enough to Kim's supposed wedding anniversary to estranged husband Kanye West.

They stated how it had been a nightmare for Kourtney Kardashian since she wanted something about herself.

"She's waited this long to get married and she wants it to be special. Right now, no one in the family is even that interested in her wedding plans - as her sisters seem to be preoccupied."

What's Going on With the Kar-Jenner Sisters

Kylie Jenner has yet to react on reports that she has given birth to her second kid. However, many people are already discussing it.

Kim Kardashian's new relationship with Pete Davidson is alsomaking news, especially in light of Kanye West's recent maneuvers.

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's on-again, off-again boyfriend and True's father, fathered another woman's kid, leaving Khloe Kardashian heartbroken once more.

