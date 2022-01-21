Adele's Las Vegas residency has been postponed indefinitely, she said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old posted a video of herself weeping, blaming COVID-19 and "shipping difficulties," but she didn't indicate when the concerts would restart or if the tickets would be returned.

"I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed. We've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid. Half my crew and team are with Covid and still are, and it's been impossible to finish the show."

Adele Cancels Show Less Than 24 Hours

Fans are now demanding that the "Rolling In The Deep" singer reimburse the cost of their Las Vegas flights and rooms after she abruptly cancelled all of her gigs at the eleventh hour, when many were already flying in or arriving in the city.

Fans flocked to Sin City from all over the world, including Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, to witness Adele, who earns a record-breaking $685,000 per event before merchandise.

Fans spent anything from $85 to $12,000 for tickets, with some even paying up to $30,000 on the black market.

However, if they are able to secure tickets for substitute events, which will most likely be after Easter, most of them will be unable to go without incurring more costs and taking further time off from work.

Many supporters questioned the rationale for the cancellation, claiming that the claims aren't "covid" and that "delivery problems" would force her to cancel all 24 nights and reschedule them for a few more months.

Is Adele OK?

Fans expressed their concern for her well-being after noticing a bruise mark on her left wrist in the video.

Others, meanwhile, have already arrived in Las Vegas and are demanding that she perform anyway, claiming that they don't care about the glamorous stage and would be content to see her sing on a park bench.

A tearful and apologetic Adele postponed a series of Las Vegas concerts due to start on Friday because half her crew was sick with COVID-19 and the pandemic had caused delivery delays https://t.co/wQciUnbKZB pic.twitter.com/jd8HMuNcQH — Reuters (@Reuters) January 21, 2022



READ ALSO: Britney Spears Offered $15 Million To Write Tell-All Memoir Debunking 'Lies' on Jamie Lynn's Book

Fans Spent So Much Money On Adele

When one fan learned of the cancellation via social media, she was apparently already on her way to Las Vegas from New York with her sister.

Another fan traveled from South Carolina with a companion for the opening night, spending $445 on each ticket, $1,600 on flights and lodging, and roughly $100 for COVID testing. They spent $400 on their clothing as well.

In the last month, the number of Omicron instances in the United States has exploded, although these cases are slowing down across the country. The quarantine period has also been shortened to five days.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Unconventional Way of Saving Their 'Troubled Relationship,' Source Reveals