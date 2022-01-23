Alex Rodriguez seemingly opened his heart again as he was spotted with a new woman in public months after his split from Jennifer Lopez.

What should have been a happy-ever-after for Rodriguez and Lopez ended abruptly, and the actress quickly moved on with Ben Affleck after reigniting their relationship.

While Bennifer continues to have a good time together, Rodriguez stayed single in the past months, though he also sparked dating buzzes. But recently, the baseball shortstop was spotted with a new mystery woman again during the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers' NFL playoff game over the weekend.

On Fox Sports' Twitter page, it shared an 11-second clip of the athlete having a good time with a woman who was cheering on Green Bay Packers. The video features Rodriguez standing behind his potential new girl while sporting their Packers beanies and heavy jackets.

At one part of the video, they were seen chatting and smiling as they enjoyed the game together.

It was not the first time Rodriguez was spotted with the same mystery girl recently. Last week, Radar Online reported that the duo left a Miami club together months after Lopez broke off their engagement.

"Spotted Arod leaving raspoutin club in Miami at 1:30 am with two girls but only got in care with blonde girl with green blazer," a source online said. "Kicked the brunette to the curb to order Uber."

Alex Rodriguez Was Also Spotted with Ben Affleck's Ex-Girlfriend

Rodriguez also took his revenge against Bennifer by reportedly dating the "Justice League" actor's ex, Lindsay Shookus.

Months ago, a source sent an exclusive told Deuxmoi that Rodriguez was "definitely with" Shookus. The insider added that the duo started dating six months ago when the media first spotted them "as friends" at the television executive's intimate backyard birthday party in The Hamptons.

A video seemingly proved the claims as the baseball shortstop was seen sitting close to Shookus while Josh Beckerman performed magic for the crowd during the party.

However, his representative has since dismissed the claims, with a source close to him telling Fox News that they are nothing but friends.

"There is absolutely zero there. They've been friends for 15 years," the source said.

Aside from Affleck's ex-girlfriend, Rodriguez also gave birth to a buzz when he was spotted having a meal at St. Tropez with reporter Melanie Collins. Their potential relationship was also debunked at that time.

