Is love in the air for Jennifer Aniston?

According to New Idea, she is reported to be flirting with Lenny Kravitz, and the two may have a thing for one other.

The two are said to be constantly flirting, and it's just a matter of time until they go out on a dinner date.

An insider revealed to the outlet, "You could definitely describe the calls as flirty. Jen has been a Lenny fan forever, and anyone on the set of Jimmy's show will tell you how pleased she was when Jimmy introduced them."

They also think that for now, Jennifer and Lenny are nothing more than friends, but they can take it to a whole new level.

"For now, she's insisting it's all innocent and she wants Lenny to help design a friend's house. They're talking lots. It won't be long before Jen invites him over for dinner."

Jennifer Aniston Boyfriend

Jennifer Aniston has already been connected to a possible lover.

She was strangely linked to her ex-husbands Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux last year.

Jennifer also sought to rekindle her relationship with Justin, amid rumors that she intended to create a family with the "Ad Astra" star.

However, these Jennifer Aniston boyfriend rumors should be taken with a grain of salt since if the "Friends" star was dating, she would most likely announce it on social media.

Jennifer hasn't exhibited any desire to reconcile with her ex-boyfriends, and she has no plans to date Lenny Kravitz.

Jennifer Aniston Didn't Want Kids?

Jennifer has addressed the vile accusations that she "refused" to have children with Brad.

Although she has spoken openly about her personal life on multiple occasions in recent years, in her most recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, she went into further detail regarding the subject of fertility and how social media has exacerbated the gossip.

Buzzfeed News reported that the blonde bombshell said, "I used to take it all very personally - the pregnancy rumors and the whole 'Oh, she chose career over kids' assumption."

She further said, "It's like, 'You have no clue what's going with me personally, medically, why I can't ... can I have kids?' They don't know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty."

