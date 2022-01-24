Wait a minute, when was Priyanka Chopra Jonas pregnant??

If you just saw the news that singer Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra just welcomed a new baby into their lives, you may be a little confused - because, if you've seen Priyanaka Chopra in the last few months, she definitely did not look like she was pregnant.

That's because Jonas and Chopra actually opted to have their new baby via a surrogate - meaning that, though the child is biologically theirs, they were concieved in a lab and planted in another woman to carry until birth.

While the couple has not made an official statement or spoken in an interview about their choice to go with a surrogate, rumors are saying that they made the choice simply because their schedules were continuously so out of line that it was impossible for them to get the time and rest they needed together to do it the old fashioned way at this time - and at age 39, Chopra didn't want to have to wait for the stars to align to begin their family.

Rumor also has it that, while the baby is fine, they were 12 weeks premature - the Daily Mail reported that the baby (a girl, according to their sources) was originally due in April, and will be staying at the hospital NICU under staff supervision until she reaches a few more developmental milestones.

The couple have been very private, and hopefully will be given the space to be with their new baby during this trying time. While a stay in a Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit is often just routine for premature babies, the strain of not having a new child at home - instead spending their first months in a hospital - can be incredibly taxing, especially on new parents.

We look forward to getting to see the happy family together at home in a few months.