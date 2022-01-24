Khloe Kardashian is rocking some curls, and they look absolutely KILLER!

Khloe Kardashian has been through a variety of different hair phases during her time in the limelight. We have seen her hair brown, blonde, and almost gray. We have seen it long and short, styled and down. When it comes to Khloe, and all of the Kardashian-Jenner family, we can be sure that her hairstyle is at the cutting edge of the hair fashion realm. After taking to her Instagram yesterday she has proven that this is still very much the case because she is now showing off some fresh, curly hair. We absolutely LOVE IT!

The icon took to Instagram to show the world her new hair-do. She captioned the post "Material Girl" with some of the most stunning poses (and hair) that we've seen on the app in a while. The Kardashian, with her hair rocking a vibrant bright blonde, threw it up in a top-of-head up-do. With her hair style, pieces of her hair are wrapped around where the a hair tie would be (which, for anyone with long hair is an immediate sign that a hairstyle is ICONIC!) The bouncing curls that cascade down, perfectly framing her face, are going to be the coils of future fashion. The hair perfectly compliments the light purple dress, the high quality sunglasses, and the incredible boots. In the first two pictures, she is sitting casually on a Louis Vuitton trunk. (Don't we all find time to lounge on our Louis Vuitton furniture?)

We can't wait to see what this fashion phenom has in store next!