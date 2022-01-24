Kelly Rizzo is still processing that her husband, Bob Saget, is no longer physically with her.

Saget left the world in shock when he unexpectedly passed away earlier this month. He was in Florida at the time of his death, showing no signs of any health problems while performing stand-up shows.

However, the "Full House" actor was found dead inside his hotel room in a supine position with his left arm across his chest and right on the bed. The Orange and Osceola Counties chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany revealed to Yahoo! that no drug use or foul play was involved.

The loss is still fresh to everyone, especially his wife, who recently shared a short but heartfelt message to the late comedian.

On her Instagram page, Rizzo shared a photo of her with Saget, which was taken in one of their vacations before his passing. She also wrote a short but meaningful message on the caption, saying: "My incredible husband. The world will never be the same."

Saget and Rizzo first met through a mutual friend in 2015. They started dating afterward before tying the knot in 2018.

The "Full House" star still managed to speak with his wife in the wee hours after his stand-up show.

"He was so excited coming off of a great show and he sounded really happy. He was scheduled to fly home the next day," the source told People. "Kelly is completely devastated. Bob was her best friend and the love of her life. They were so happy together and so happy that they found each other."

Bob Saget's Last Messages to Kelly Rizzo

Before sharing the post, Rizzo opened up the last texts they sent to each other before her husband's death.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb on TODAY, she revealed that it was comforting to know that nothing was left unsaid before Saget suddenly died.

"I'm very grateful, it was all 'I love you so much'," she recalled. "I think I said 'I love you dearly'. And he said 'I love you endlessly,' and I said 'I can't wait to see you tomorrow'." It was all just very...it was love."

She added that her husband was the only man who made everyone he knew that they are loved.

That statement alone explains why people were left devastated by his passing, and everyone who knows him still mourns until now.

