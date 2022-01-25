It seems like Tiffany Haddish is feeling a lot better just a few weeks after she was arrested because of driving under the influence, as she recently appeared in an interview where she joked about her situation.

Appearing on the latest episode of "The Tonight Show," the Grammy Award-winning comedienne spoke to Jimmy Fallon via a remote interview from her home.

The 42-year-old star, who donned a blue jumpsuit and short blonde hair, talked about her arrest earlier this month.

Fallon expressed his gratitude, saying he's thankful for Haddish for coming to the show despite her recent run-in with the law and her public break-up.

The host noted that she had the choice to cancel her appearance on the late-night talk show, but she insisted on "being a pro."

Before tackling the topic of her DUI arrest, Fallon asked her if she wanted to talk about what happened or not.

Haddish did not hesitate and immediately cracked a joke, saying she's been "praying to God" to send her a "new man." However, her wish was granted as God went ahead and sent her "four in a uniform," referencing the authorities who arrested her.

She added that she didn't expect the incident at all, but now she's got a "great lawyer," and they are doing their best to "work it out." (via Daily Mail UK)

Tiffany Haddish Suffers Devastating Losses Over the Past Few Weeks

Elsewhere in the interview, Fallon opened up how it was a "tough week" for Haddish as she lost people close to her.

Haddish went on and recalled her good times with Bob Saget, who passed away earlier this month, saying the late comedian was a "big mentor, big brother, and father figure" to her.

READ NOW: Julia Fox May Have Just Established Relationship Nickname With Kanye West After Paris Fashion Week Appearance

"He was the first white man to ever tell me, 'just be yourself. Just be who you are Tiffany, don't worry about nothing just be you' and that was huge for me," she added.

Aside from Saget, the comedienne also lost her grandmother recently, saying she saved her life and was like her "soulmate," so it took her a while to process all the grief she's currently experiencing.

Tiffany Haddish's Arrest

In early reports, Tiffany Haddish was arrested in Georgia last week on suspicion of DUI.

According to CNN, authorities responded to a 911 call as someone reported that a driver was "asleep at the wheel on the roadway."

Per Peachtree City Police, the comedienne was transported to Fayette County Jail without incident.

READ ALSO: Cardi B Awarded This WHOPPING Amount After Winning Libel Case Against Youtuber Tasha K