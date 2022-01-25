Travis Pastrana has been into extreme stunts for years, but his most recent attempt with a parachute did not happen according to his will.

A now-viral video showed Pastrana moments before his horrifying parachute accident. The X Games legend was reportedly working as a stuntman during a film shoot in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the time of the incident.

Riverside market wrote on the platform, "Travis Pastrana pulled the chute a little too late for the Hyatt base jump off Las Olas! Currently at Broward General with a broken hip, but recovering."

Meanwhile, 7 News Miami's Franklin White detailed how the daredevil initially jumped from a high-rise hotel to Huizenga Plaza. Unfortunately, something went wrong as he fell. Multiple news outlets, including Bleacher Report, said that he deployed the parachute a little late than what was planned.

In the end, it caused him to hit the ground in the park. The final seconds of the clip show the X Games gold medalist facing a powerful impact in the grass.

Pastrana was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center after suffering from a broken pelvis, his publicist told WSVN. They also revealed that the stuntman already underwent surgery to fix his health issues.

"A stunt during [filming] did not go as planned resulting in a hard landing of a parachutist that jumped from the Hyatt Hotel," Ft. Lauderdale Fire Chief Stephen Gollan said. "The adult male was immediately treated and transported in serious but stable condition to Broward Health."

Travis Pastrana's Accident Happened After Receiving Good News

Pastrana's failed parachute stunt happened after the Black Rifle Coffee Company successfully signed a contract with him.

The professional motorsports competitor confirmed the news in an Instagram post on January 10 - two weeks before the tragic event happened. BRCC founder and CEO Evan Hafer released a statement after securing the contract, saying it is a dream come true for the company.

READ ALSO: Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Delivers Short But Heartbreaking Message to 'Incredible' Husband Following Tragic and Sudden Death

"I think I've been following Travis for as long as probably the Internet has existed. I've been such a fan of his for so long. ... Then once we actually developed a relationship, you find out that the guy is just an incredible human being all the way around," he told Heavy.

With Pastrana's recent accident, he might be out of the spotlight in the meantime to focus on his recovery.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II's Abdication NOT An Option Once She Becomes Ill -- Monarch's Plans Explored