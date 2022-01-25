Lady Gaga may have started in the industry as a singer/songwriter, but she had an earlier background in the field of performing arts and acting. However, in a recent interview, the actress revealed one moment where she got in trouble for breaking a specific rule in school; what did Mother Monster do?

Speaking to "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on ABC, Gaga recalled when she studied college in New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

Although the Academy Award-winning singer was not able to graduate, she majored in musical theatre and joked how she only went to college "for about five minutes."

She got in trouble at a young age because she went out on auditions, which is not allowed in her university as they want their students to "focus" on their studies.

Speaking about her experience, the "A Star Is Born," the actress said she got many callbacks from producers to play the role of Maureen in the domestic tour of "Rent."

However, when they found out her actual age, which is 17, she couldn't take the role as she's not of legal age.

In addition, her school found out about her secret that she's been scouting for auditions.

Lady Gaga Bombed Her First Audition for an Advertisement

Elsewhere in the interview, Gaga opened up about when she got a call back from LensCrafters after she auditioned for an advertisement.

According to Daily Mail UK, the actress returned onset and was shocked as TV cameras surrounded her in a studio.

READ NOW: Julia Fox May Have Just Established Relationship Nickname With Kanye West After Paris Fashion Week Appearance

The staff thanked her, which Gaga said their way of saying she didn't get the part.

Despite bombing her chance to appear in a commercial when she was younger, Gaga took the incident as a big lesson, saying, "I learned something that day. I learned all about rejection and how to take it like a queen."

Lady Gaga on 'House of Gucci'

Lady Gaga plays the role of Patrizia Reggiani in the film "House of Gucci," which is currently showing in theatres worldwide.

When asked about her experience filming in Italy, where the setting took place, Gaga said she ate a lot of food because the pasta and sandwiches were good.

The Grammy Award-winning singer also tackled her famous accent in the film, saying she spoke the accent all the time and even gave Jimmy Kimmel a sample.

Aside from Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci" featured other A-list artists like Al Pacino, Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, and many more.

READ ALSO: Kylie Jenner Second Baby Gender Reveal: Are Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Dropping Fake Hints?