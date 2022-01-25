The amount Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received from Spotify astounded everyone.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have only published one episode in the year after their arrangement was announced, a 35-minute "Christmas special" featuring their pals James Corden and Elton John in December 2020.

The royal renegades were to provide materials for the platform as part of the deal.

The streaming behemoth was said to be planning a "full-scale" debut of shows in 2021, but nothing came of it.

But it appears that Spotify's executives have had enough of waiting and are apparently stepping in to assist Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in delivering the goods they should've provided.

Spotify is hiring new employees to collaborate with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Audio on a show that will showcase "the voices of high-profile women," according to The Sun.

Short-term six-month contracts are apparently being given to candidates, with jobs based in Los Angeles.

According to one job ad for a senior producer role at Gimlet Projects, the streaming company's own production company, "We're currently assembling a show team that will build and launch a new original show with Archewell featuring the voices of high-profile women."

It further reads, "The ideal candidate has experience working with high-profile talent, and an interest in the intersection of social activism and popular culture."

READ ALSO: Sarah Ferguson Desperate: Duchess Of York Pleads With Prince Charles To Save Her From Prince Andrew's Scandal?

Fans of the former royals have also been questioning when episodes' "full-scale launch" is happening.

An insider with the knowledge of the project told The Sun, "Spotify has been waiting a long time for some content from Harry and Meghan and now it appears they have finally taken matters into their own hands."

They further said, "Hiring a raft of in-house talent on Spotify's side will ensure they finally squeeze something out of them as they bid to honor their contract."

Despite employing a high-profile podcast producer as their "head of audio" last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been devoid of material.

The duo was purportedly seeking to safeguard their $20 million agreement after failing to deliver any content, according to another article by The Sun last year.

With only one show released, Spotify reportedly paid the Sussexes $600,000 per minute.

While they haven't created any new podcasts, Prince Harry has participated on others, including Dax Shephard's "Armchair Expert" and an interview with Oprah Winfrey, as well as the former "Suits" actor sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Reaches Out To Prince Charles, In Secret Talks To Heal Rift Just Before Queen's Platinum Jubilee