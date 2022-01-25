John Mulaney has taken to Instagram to celebrate his son Malcolm Mulaney's two months of existence, and it might just be the cutest post the internet has ever seen.

In the majority of these pictures, the famous comedian has his son held closely to his chest, sitting in a baby bjorn. The album is accurately captioned, "Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months. Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion." The caption has left fans wondering if John Mulaney made his son a "Happy Birthday" sign with a, "BIG ASS B!" Fans also debated whether or not they should alert the comedy star to the fact that birthdays are actually annual affairs, not every two months. However, considering the overwhelming amount of father-son cuteness in the post, fans have decided not only to leave Mulaney un-appraised of this fact but to encourage him to post birthday pictures every month.



Nestled inside of this album of amazing baby pictures is a picture of John Mulaney and girlfriend Olivia Munn holding each other closely. Between their shoulders you can just make out the corner of Malcolm's head. We know the parents are looking lovingly at their sun. After very public ups and downs, we are so happy that they are a happy family. John Mulaney had been relatively inactive on social media prior to the birth of his son, but now it is clear he has love he wants to share with the world.

Happy two months, Malcom! We can't wait to see the three month birthday post!