On Christmas Eve, John Mulaney took to Instagram to share a picture of his newborn son, telling us his name (and how very lovable he is, of course.)

Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney was born the day before Thanksgiving to parents Oliva Munn and John Mulaney, but the photo wasn't shared until Chirstmas Eve.

Mulaney's caption read: "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm bery in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

Only the star-power comedian himself could put his signature hilarious spin on this announcement and have it still sound so sincere. (He's really NEVER tried seltzer before! Within one whole month? Crazy!)

Olivia Munn similarly took to her Instagram, posting a slightly different photo of the baby.



Her picture read: "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays." The name Hiệp is Vietnamese, meaning "Warrior" or "to unite/come together."

Munn also spoke about her time after giving birth with People.

"I've been getting a lot of rest and eating the right foods. And my friends have been giving me some great advice. That's been keeping me sane!...What's helped me the most is when friends tell me not to compare myself to other pregnant women."

We are so happy for John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's new happiness! Welcome to the world Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney!