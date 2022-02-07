Love is Blind is returning for season two, and I have some questions.

Before I begin, let me make something clear: I genuinely enjoy the show Love is Blind. Yes, dating shows are, by and large, nonsensical. Each episode represents an hour of your life wasted watching the most conventionally attractive people you've ever seen whine that "OPAL ISN'T HERE FOR THE RIGHT REASONS!" However, Love is Blind, by overlaying its unique science-experiment angle on the dating show foundation, creates a logically intriguing show.

However, like any good reality TV show, Love is Blind has a lot of wonderfully hilarious aspects that, try as you might, do not compute into any form of modern logic. In light of the quickly approaching season two, I figured it's time to start asking my major Love is Blind questions.

1. Why Does Everyone Dress Up for the Dates?

Everyone on the show knows that they will not see their date while they are on the date. Furthermore, their date will not see them. If that's the case, why does everyone dress up? The person you're trying to impress can't see you. So what? You're going to think about how tight and uncomfortable your dress is...for you? PLUS people are way more honest when they're comfortable. Maybe they'd get together faster if they wore sweatpants. Just saying!

2. Why Do People Describe Their Appearance?

I feel like there should be a rule against this one. The hypothesis of the entire series is that two people, who don't know what the other looks like, can fall in love based on personality alone. Isn't something lost in that if people spend their time on dates asking what someone looks like or what they are wearing? Even through the wall, it takes the weight off of actually getting to know the other person and places it back on appearance, ultimately corrupting the whole experiment. If you want to know what the other person looks like so badly, maybe "YOU'RE NOT HERE FOR THE RIGHT REASONS!"

3. Why Do They Have to Get Engaged So Fast?

Sure, maybe love IS blind, but jumping from LITERAL blind date to marriage proposal IS insane. With the amount at the rate at which they are going, Love is Blind is pretty much just a mail order bride except its streaming on Netflix. I understand that if they didn't get engaged then people would just jump to seeing each other for the sake of seeing each other, but the engagement element actually poses another question: is meeting someone blind FASTER than meeting someone that you see? I think we need another show to answer this.

4. Why is Everyone So Attractive?

This is a basic question, but it has to be asked. The show is called Love is Blind. Everyone is so beautiful. If anything, the people on the show are probably more confident because they know that, whoever they click with, they are GOING to be conventionally attractive.

5. Why Do People Agree to Come On This Show?

No judgment. I am genuinely curious. Honestly, I have this question about most dating shows. What happened in the lives of these people that they figured out You know what? I think my best shot at finding my life partner is to go on national television. I'm happy for people in whatever way they find the person that makes them happy, but I would love to talk to someone whose line of logic leads them here.

6....And Why Do They Care So Much?

Once again, this question is in no way, shape, or form a judgment. Try-hards are the cool kids no matter what anyone tells you! However, the contestants on these shows must have seen a dating show before. It's all a game. Yet, these people, absolutely BEAUTIFUL people, walk in with the determined energy of Harry Potter facing off against Voldemort. They have somehow come to the conclusion that if they don't find their person on this show, they will never find them at all. I mean, that's what they all say right? If you can't find your life partner on a highly-orchestrated, surreal game show, where will you find them?

7. Is Falling in Love With a Voice Romantic or Insane?

At first thought, the central conceit of the show is honestly beautiful. It's Shakespearian. "Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, And therefore is winged Cupid painted blind." However, once you see someone start running around an empty room, agreeing to marry a disembodied voice, something doesn't sit quite right. These contestants basically agree to marry imaginary friends. They agree to marry a phone call. That's a bit...odd? Right?

8. Who Thought of This?

I want to meet the person who thought of this show SO BADLY. I can just imagine Chris Coelen, the show's creator, coming back from a weird date thinking, "Wow. I wish I could date someone from inside a small room alone. And not see them. And then I'm engaged before we see each other. So it's more awkward to get out of it. HEY! I HAVE AN IDEA FOR A TV SHOW!"

Regardless of the many questions I may have, I can't wait to see this new season of Love is Blind, coming to Netflix on February 11th.