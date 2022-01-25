Melanie Ham, a popular YouTube content creator and social media influencer, has passed away at the age of 36; what was her cause of death?

According to People Magazine, Ham's husband confirmed the tragic news through her social media accounts, saying she passed away after her fight with cancer.

He noted that his wife died just a few days before celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary.

In the post, which was shared on Instagram, Ham's husband revealed that things have been "progressively getting worse" over the past few months, but he still expressed his gratitude as they made it through the holidays and "tried to make every moment count."

The YouTuber was described as someone who "fought until the end," and their family, doctors, and nurses did everything to avoid her death, but he mentioned that it's not their "path."

"Let me reassure all those rooting for us, Melanie fought like a warrior queen," he added.

Even though Ham's family is grieving for their tremendous loss, they wanted to celebrate her for her fruitful life as it was "well-lived."

"She loved passionately, created beautifully, provided abundantly and was my best friend all the way to the end," he added.

Her husband concluded the post by thanking all of her fans and paying tribute to his wife, saying she could do anything she wanted now.

READ NOW: Peter Dinklage Goes Off About Disney's 'Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs' Live-Action Reboot On Marc Maron's Podcast

"She can now walk, and sing, and dance in a way her body did not allow over the last few months," he added.

Melanie Ham was a popular YouTube content creator who garnered over 810,000 subscribers.

Ham shared tips and tutorials about knitting, crochet, quilting, DIYs, and more every week when she was still active on the platform.

Her last video, titled "Want to Crochet? Start HERE!! Beginner Crochet Guide," was uploaded on April 2021. She hasn't uploaded any content ever since.

Melanie Ham has been open with her cancer journey as she previously revealed to her fans that she was diagnosed with "epithelioid angiomyolipoma."

According to Hopkins Medicine, Ham's medical condition is part of the sarcoma family of cancers that target a person's bones and soft tissues.

In a post in her blog, Ham said the type of cancer she had is "very, very rare," and it "behaves differently" than any other type of cancer. That's why it was "so unpredictable."

READ ALSO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Disappoint Major Client Putting Sussexes' Reputation In Jeopardy